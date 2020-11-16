Overview of Dr. Tony Leung, MD

Dr. Tony Leung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at Tony W Leung MD LLC in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Jennings, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.