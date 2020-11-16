Dr. Tony Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Leung, MD
Dr. Tony Leung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Tony W. Leung M.d. LLC105 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 497-0366
Diabetes Education of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1801 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-9585
Jennings Dialysis Center1906 Johnson St, Jennings, LA 70546 Directions (337) 824-5353
Fresenius Medical Care Central Lake Charles Dialys2309 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 436-5406
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Leung is a very kind and compassionate person. He has taken better care of me than I’ve taken of myself. I had no knowledge of my medical condition and he is teaching me I’m very grateful to have him as my doctor. Kay Holmes
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1881693463
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Leung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leung speaks Chinese.
Dr. Leung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.