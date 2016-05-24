Dr. Tony Luongo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luongo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Luongo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tony Luongo, MD
Dr. Tony Luongo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Luongo works at
Dr. Luongo's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6317WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Tufts Medical Center Urology860 Washington St # 836, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding urologist. Extremely knowledgeable about latest research and treatments.
About Dr. Tony Luongo, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luongo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luongo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luongo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luongo has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luongo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luongo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luongo.
