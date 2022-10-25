Dr. Tony Makhlouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhlouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Makhlouf, MD
Overview of Dr. Tony Makhlouf, MD
Dr. Tony Makhlouf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Makhlouf works at
Dr. Makhlouf's Office Locations
Tony Makhlouf MD2100 Solar Dr Ste 102, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 601-7468
Tony Makhlouf MD143 Parrot Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3708
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional Dr and clinic would recommend to family and friends
About Dr. Tony Makhlouf, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1992932214
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Makhlouf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makhlouf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhlouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhlouf has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhlouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhlouf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhlouf.
