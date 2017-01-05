Overview of Dr. Tony McClung, MD

Dr. Tony McClung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. McClung works at McClung Urology Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.