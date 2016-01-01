Overview of Dr. Tony Mercho, MD

Dr. Tony Mercho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Iu Health Jay and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Mercho works at TONY MERCHO MD in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.