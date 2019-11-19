Overview

Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Tony Nguyen, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.