Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Village Dermatology7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 952-8400
University of Oklahoma Hsc619 NE 13TH ST, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Finally found a doctor who is knowledgeable and takes my specific needs into consideration. Dr Nguyen has helped me keep my eczema flares under control for both me and my daughter. He is very personable and takes the time to listen. Would defiantly recommend.
About Dr. Tony Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538425749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
