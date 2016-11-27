Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tony Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Tony Pham, MD
Dr. Tony Pham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
William W Lukensmeyer, MD123 Di Salvo Ave Ste H, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 246-2349
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Let me just say he has finally given me the breasts I always dreamed of! After two breast surgeries and having chosen the wrong implant type, he has been the most thourough any plastic surgeon has ever done. He explained every detail nd explained all my options! He personally called me everyday post op to give me instructions!
About Dr. Tony Pham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pham works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.