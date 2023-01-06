Dr. Tony Samaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Samaha, MD
Dr. Tony Samaha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Saint-Joseph, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Cancer Center1 Eaton Pl, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 556-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I've been seeing Dr Samaha since 2007 and he has been open, honest and informative at every turn. He is kind, sympathetic and truly upstands what his patients are going through, both physically and emotionally. I see him only for yearly checkups at this point and, I can honestly say, I look forward to seeing my Oncologist,
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Lutheran Med Center
- Universite Saint-Joseph, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Samaha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samaha has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samaha speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaha.
