Overview of Dr. Tony Samaha, MD

Dr. Tony Samaha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universite Saint-Joseph, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Samaha works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.