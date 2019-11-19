Overview

Dr. Tony Spaedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Audrain Community Hospital, Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Callaway Community Hospital, Fitzgibbon Hospital, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Pershing Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Spaedy works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO with other offices in Boonville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.