See All Hematologists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Tony Talebi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tony Talebi, MD

Hematology
4.8 (181)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tony Talebi, MD

Dr. Tony Talebi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Talebi works at Miami Hematology And Oncology Associates in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Talebi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davina Medical Care P.A.
    151 NW 11th St Ste E304, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 504-3084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Jackson South Community Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulability Syndrome Due to Glycosylphosphatidylinositol Deficiency Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Talebi?

    Jul 28, 2020
    FOR ME THIS DOCTOR IS MY GOD: HE SAVED MY LIFE
    JORL ORTEGA — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tony Talebi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tony Talebi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Talebi to family and friends

    Dr. Talebi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Talebi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tony Talebi, MD.

    About Dr. Tony Talebi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780711531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Talebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talebi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talebi works at Miami Hematology And Oncology Associates in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Talebi’s profile.

    Dr. Talebi has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talebi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Talebi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talebi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tony Talebi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.