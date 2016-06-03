Overview

Dr. Tony Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at GI Of Norman in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.