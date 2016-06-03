Dr. Tony Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tony Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
GI Of Norman East1125 N Porter Ave Ste 301, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 515-2777
GI of Norman West3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 100, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician and very personable!
About Dr. Tony Tran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487829362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
