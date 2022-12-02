Overview of Dr. Tony Tsai, MD

Dr. Tony Tsai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Chico, CA, Elk Grove, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Stockton, CA, Vacaville, CA and Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.