Dr. Walden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tony Walden, MD
Dr. Tony Walden, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
1
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-8320
2
Spencer Dialysis1287 N Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159 Directions (704) 403-8320
- 3 19621 Denae Lynn Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (704) 403-8320
4
Presbyterian Behavioral Health Unit200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 403-8320
5
Pediatric Urology Associates9625 Northcross Center Ct Ste 102, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 403-8320
6
NortheastEndocrinology1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 330, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-8320
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Walden is absolutely amazing! He is a knowledgeable, patient, caring provider who goes above and beyond with all his patients. Well at least that was my experience. He answered all my questions and now under his care my diabetes is finally under control. I don’t know why he doesn’t have a five star review on here! If you are looking for well qualified, kind doctor who will ensure you well cared for then you should run to Dr. Walden!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104898170
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Walden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walden has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.