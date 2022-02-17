Overview of Dr. Tony Wanich, MD

Dr. Tony Wanich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wanich works at High Mountain Orthopedics in Wayne, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

