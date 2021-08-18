See All Otolaryngologists in Rosedale, MD
Dr. Tony Yan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tony Yan, MD

Dr. Tony Yan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.

Dr. Yan works at Tony Yan MD PC in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tony Yan MD PC
    6700 Ridge Rd Ste 3, Rosedale, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 391-3434

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Acute Laryngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Craniopharyngioma
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Facial Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tony Yan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073567129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tony Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yan speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

