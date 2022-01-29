Overview of Dr. Tonya Baker, MD

Dr. Tonya Baker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at RheumatoLogix in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.