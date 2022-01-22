Dr. Tonya Balmakund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balmakund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya Balmakund, MD
Overview of Dr. Tonya Balmakund, MD
Dr. Tonya Balmakund, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Balmakund works at
Dr. Balmakund's Office Locations
Arkansas Children's Northwest2601 Gene George Blvd, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 725-6880Monday12:45pm - 3:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 3:00pmWednesday12:45pm - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We changed our daughter to Dr. B to avoid the drive to Little Rock. She has been exceptional with her! We have been seeing her for 8 or 9 years. I love how she puts all the cards on the table and is up front with my daughter, now 17.
About Dr. Tonya Balmakund, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124148028
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balmakund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balmakund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balmakund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balmakund works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Balmakund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balmakund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balmakund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balmakund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.