Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO
Overview of Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO
Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Cooley works at
Dr. Cooley's Office Locations
Tonya Truong Cooley DO PA9780 Walnut St Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1538107172
Education & Certifications
- Truman Medical Center
- Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooley speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.