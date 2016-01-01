See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO

Internal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO

Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Cooley works at Tonya Truong Cooley DO PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cooley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tonya Truong Cooley DO PA
    9780 Walnut St Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1538107172
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Truman Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tonya Cooley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooley works at Tonya Truong Cooley DO PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cooley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

