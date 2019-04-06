Dr. Tonya McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tonya McCullough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tonya McCullough, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
-
1
Chatham Dermatology820 E 67th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-9818
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?
I have appointment with Dr. McCullough once a year for a skin cancer check up. Even though she sees me once a year she ALWAYS remembers to ask about me, my family and discuss my skin. She is very thorough and explains what she is doing and why. I would recommend her to anyone who wants to take the best care of their skin.
About Dr. Tonya McCullough, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417064171
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullough works at
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.