Overview

Dr. Tonya McCullough, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. McCullough works at Chatham Dermatology in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.