Dr. Tonya McLeod, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tonya McLeod, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.
Dr. McLeod works at
Charlotte/Blakeney Office5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 542-2220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Professional and always upbeat.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598742603
- Emory University School Of Med
- Carolinas Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. McLeod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
260 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.