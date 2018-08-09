Overview of Dr. Tonya Phillips, MD

Dr. Tonya Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Phillips works at Baptist Health Family Clinic - Southpointe and Neu in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.