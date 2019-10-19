Overview

Dr. Toomas Sorra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sorra works at Toomas M Sorra MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.