Dr. Tor Shwayder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shwayder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tor Shwayder, MD
Overview
Dr. Tor Shwayder, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Shwayder works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 680-6000Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Farmington Road6530 Farmington Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shwayder?
Very excellent. Informative. Educated.
About Dr. Tor Shwayder, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1700964830
Education & Certifications
- Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shwayder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shwayder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shwayder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shwayder works at
Dr. Shwayder has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shwayder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Shwayder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shwayder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shwayder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shwayder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.