Overview of Dr. Toral Desai, MD

Dr. Toral Desai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York.



Dr. Desai works at Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.