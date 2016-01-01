Dr. Parikh accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toral Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Toral Parikh, MD
Dr. Toral Parikh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Parikh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
-
1
Advantage Women's Care19740 INTERSTATE 45, Spring, TX 77373 Directions (281) 537-5556
-
2
Peach State Medical Practice PC1111 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 301-3595
- 3 1111 Uptown Park Blvd Ste 2, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (281) 719-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
About Dr. Toral Parikh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1891053583
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.