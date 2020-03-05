Overview of Dr. Toralben Patel, MD

Dr. Toralben Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at Adventhealth Medical Group Cardiology At East Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.