Overview of Dr. Tord Alden, MD

Dr. Tord Alden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.



Dr. Alden works at Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.