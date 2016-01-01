Dr. Torfay Roman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Torfay Roman, MD
Overview
Dr. Torfay Roman, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center
Dr. Roman works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Fatty Liver Disease at Center for Health and Wellbeing2005 Mizell Ave Ste 2100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Torfay Roman, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English, Persian
- 1043485790
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman speaks Persian.
Dr. Roman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.