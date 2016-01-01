Overview of Dr. Toribio Flores, MD

Dr. Toribio Flores, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.