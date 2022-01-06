Dr. Tork Harman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tork Harman, MD
Overview
Dr. Tork Harman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hiawatha, IA.
Dr. Harman works at
Locations
-
1
Linn County Anesthesiologists P.c.1550 BOYSON RD, Hiawatha, IA 52233 Directions (319) 743-7300
-
2
Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids701 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 743-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harman?
Makes the best call at what procedure is best. Gets the job done very well. If you have back issues, he is the one to go to!!
About Dr. Tork Harman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1063492122
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harman works at
Dr. Harman has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.