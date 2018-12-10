See All Hematologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Toros Dincman, MD

Hematology & Oncology
Overview of Dr. Toros Dincman, MD

Dr. Toros Dincman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Dincman works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dincman's Office Locations

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Hernia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Toros Dincman, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457799454
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toros Dincman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dincman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dincman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dincman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dincman works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dincman’s profile.

    Dr. Dincman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dincman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dincman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dincman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

