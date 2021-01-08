Overview of Dr. Torrance Walker, MD

Dr. Torrance Walker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Walker works at Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.