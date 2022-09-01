Dr. Torre Rhoades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Torre Rhoades, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Torre Rhoades, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Rhoades' Office Locations
1
Arizona Digestive Health Div 459250 N 3rd St Ste 2015, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (623) 935-5522Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Valley Urologic Associates3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3600, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 935-5522
3
Valley Urologic Associates18699 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 935-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Kind, caring, knowledgeable and thorough. An excellent choice! I’m grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Torre Rhoades, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1497956445
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Rhoades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhoades has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhoades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoades. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoades.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.