Overview of Dr. Torrey Rassfeld, DPM

Dr. Torrey Rassfeld, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rassfeld works at Rassfeld Foot And Ankle PC in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.