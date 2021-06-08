Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD
Overview of Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD
Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
Elite. Womens Care Center PA18400 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 391-7500
Houston Methodist West Hospital18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-5522Monday6:00am - 6:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierce delivered all three of my babies. With my first I believe her practice was still in its early days so my experience with her was a positive one. Her bedside manner is ok, she's very honest and direct so I think some women won't like that. I appreciated that, rather than someone sugarcoating it. With my third, it was obvious that her practice had outgrown her ability to maintain a personal relationship with her patients. I saw her maybe 5 times and the rest of the appointments were with the nurser practitioner Ms. Robinson, who is a sweet & attentive lady. On the day of delivery, everything felt transactional, she showed up right when I was about to start pushing, delivered the baby, and didn't see her again. Ms. Robinson was the one that came to check on me the next day. I just feel the personal component was missing and that's a bummer. However, if you want someone experienced, and that respects your birth plan. I'd recommend her.
About Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558555979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
