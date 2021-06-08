See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (34)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD

Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Pierce works at Elite. Womens Care Center PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite. Womens Care Center PA
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 391-7500
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist West Hospital
    18500 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-5522
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:30am

Hospital Affiliations
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

First Trimester Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
First Trimester Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening

First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Pierce delivered all three of my babies. With my first I believe her practice was still in its early days so my experience with her was a positive one. Her bedside manner is ok, she's very honest and direct so I think some women won't like that. I appreciated that, rather than someone sugarcoating it. With my third, it was obvious that her practice had outgrown her ability to maintain a personal relationship with her patients. I saw her maybe 5 times and the rest of the appointments were with the nurser practitioner Ms. Robinson, who is a sweet & attentive lady. On the day of delivery, everything felt transactional, she showed up right when I was about to start pushing, delivered the baby, and didn't see her again. Ms. Robinson was the one that came to check on me the next day. I just feel the personal component was missing and that's a bummer. However, if you want someone experienced, and that respects your birth plan. I'd recommend her.
    Gaby — Jun 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD
    About Dr. Torri-Ja Pierce, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558555979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
