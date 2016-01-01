Overview

Dr. Torsten Vahl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Vahl works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.