Dr. Torsten Wiegand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiegand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Torsten Wiegand, MD
Overview of Dr. Torsten Wiegand, MD
Dr. Torsten Wiegand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Wiegand works at
Dr. Wiegand's Office Locations
-
1
OCB Waltham Eye Center52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
-
2
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham61 Lincoln St Ste 203, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-9787Monday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiegand?
In addition to being a wonderful doctor, Dr. Wiegand is always a very kind gentleman, no matter how busy the office may be on any given day . I am fortunate to have been one of his patients for almost two years.
About Dr. Torsten Wiegand, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
- 1861461402
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiegand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiegand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiegand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiegand works at
Dr. Wiegand has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiegand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiegand speaks German.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiegand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiegand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiegand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiegand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.