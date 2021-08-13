Dr. Tory Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tory Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Tory Meyer, MD
Dr. Tory Meyer, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Pediatric Specialty Center1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 340, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-4178Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 400, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (737) 276-4079
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meyer did a wonderful job operating and taking care of my son. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Tory Meyer, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
