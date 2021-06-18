Overview

Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Sullivan Dermatology in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.