Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tory Sullivan, MD is a Dermatologist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Tory Sullivan MD PA16100 NE 16th Ave Ste A, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 652-8600
Tory Sullivan MD Sullivan Dermatology2500 N Federal Hwy Ste 301, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 Directions (954) 533-1520
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
helpful, never feels rushed, answers any question you have, easy going, friendly, doesn't make you feel bad about enjoying the Florida sun
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl|University of Miami
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
702 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
