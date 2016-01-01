Dr. Torma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tory Torma, DO
Overview of Dr. Tory Torma, DO
Dr. Tory Torma, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY.
Dr. Torma's Office Locations
Ephraim Mcdowell Walk-in & Primary Care1541 Lebanon Rd Ste 1, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-3208
East Liverpool City Hospital425 W 5th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Directions (330) 385-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tory Torma, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1194255448
Frequently Asked Questions
