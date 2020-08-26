Overview

Dr. Toshimasa Okabe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Okabe works at Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.