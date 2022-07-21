See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Canonsburg, PA
Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD

Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They graduated from KYOTO PREFECTURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Hoppo works at They Dysphagia Center in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Clairton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoppo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    They Dysphagia Center
    138 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-4373
  2. 2
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 260-7300
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Jefferson Hospital
    565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 858-7088
  4. 4
    Zitelli & Brodland Asf South
    575 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 469-7030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Canonsburg General Hospital
  • Jefferson Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Hoppo fixed a mess left by a previous surgeon. He is conscientious, attentive, and a talented surgeon. This was a good choice.
    Mary Morrow — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD
    About Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154589885
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KYOTO PREFECTURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoppo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoppo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoppo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoppo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoppo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoppo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoppo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

