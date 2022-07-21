Overview of Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD

Dr. Toshitaka Hoppo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They graduated from KYOTO PREFECTURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Hoppo works at They Dysphagia Center in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Clairton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.