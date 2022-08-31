Dr. Toufic Fakhoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toufic Fakhoury, MD
Dr. Toufic Fakhoury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B280, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Fakhoury is excellent! He listens to everything you have to say. He has never been running behind for my appointments. He is a brilliant physician, and stays up to date on all of the latest research. I have referred others to him, and they have been very pleased as well.
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- American University Of Beirut
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Fakhoury has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakhoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
