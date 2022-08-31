Overview of Dr. Toufic Fakhoury, MD

Dr. Toufic Fakhoury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Fakhoury works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.