Dr. Toufic Rizk, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Rizk's Office Locations
Unity Vascular Surgery2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 240, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality, knowledgeable, true to his word. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Toufic Rizk, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386692457
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Robert Packer Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.