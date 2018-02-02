Overview of Dr. Toufic Rizk, MD

Dr. Toufic Rizk, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Rizk works at Unity Vascular Surgery in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.