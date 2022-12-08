Dr. Toufic Safa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toufic Safa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Toufic Safa, MD
Dr. Toufic Safa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Safa works at
Dr. Safa's Office Locations
Toufic Safa100 Hospital Rd Ste 203, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (516) 466-6760Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Great Neck Office900 Northern Blvd Ste 140, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-6760Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever
About Dr. Toufic Safa, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1740260918
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safa works at
Dr. Safa has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safa speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Safa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.