Dr. Tourage Soleimani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tourage Soleimani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan) and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Tourage Soleimani M.d. Inc.2080 Century Park E Ste 1405, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 277-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
i enjoyed seeing dr. soleimani as his bedside manner was much better than i expected. i think his 40 years of medical practice has enabled him to hone this skill, and I wish more doctors were more caring. my issue was resolved thankfully!
About Dr. Tourage Soleimani, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1174573588
Education & Certifications
- Tabriz University / Faculty of Medicine (University of Azarabadegan)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soleimani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soleimani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soleimani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soleimani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soleimani speaks Arabic and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Soleimani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soleimani.
