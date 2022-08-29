Dr. Tousif Pasha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tousif Pasha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tousif Pasha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College | Bangaldre Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Pasha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Colon & Digestive Diseases9120 W Post Rd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 805-4266
-
2
Center for Colon & Digestive Diseases7150 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4262
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Health
- Pipefitters
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Systems
- Premera Blue Cross
- Prudential
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pasha?
I've had colonoscopy and the one down your throat. He was a great Dr. for me I felt welcomed and wanted to answer my questions. That caring attitude keeps me going back!
About Dr. Tousif Pasha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336175322
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Foundation | Mayo Clinic
- Yale University | Yale-New Haven Hospital
- St Mary's Hospital | Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Bangalore Medical College | Bangaldre Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasha works at
Dr. Pasha has seen patients for Heartburn, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.