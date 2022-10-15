Dr. Townsend Smith III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Townsend Smith III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Townsend Smith III, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University
Dr. Smith III works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Valley Hospital Pain Center30 E Apple St Ste 5250, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-2723
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Smith for about a decade now I think. Both he and all of his staff are caring, thorough, and professional. I just see Dr. Smith for trigger point injections in my neck, but it's really like magic. When I go in, I'm always hurting, but I know once he gives me those shots that in about 3-4 days, my pain is going to be nearly eliminated. He definitely wins the "cool" award from me. He's very friendly and likeable, and extremely knowledgeable when it comes to treating pain. I only have one complain, but it's true of EVERY pain doctor, not just Dr. Smith. When I was taking opiates, there were conversations I wanted to have with him that never occurred because of the fear that he would take the opiates away. Opiates are very addictive, and I am SO happy to be free of them. I just wish I could have had a better conversation with Dr. Smith WITHOUT the fear of losing my meds. It's something that a lot of people wish though. Other than that, zero complaints!!
About Dr. Townsend Smith III, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1154404440
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Oh State University Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith III works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith III.
