Overview

Dr. Toyia James-Stevenson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. James-Stevenson works at Lindsay Yoder PA in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.