Dr. Trac Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Trac Duong, MD
Dr. Trac Duong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Duong's Office Locations
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had ongoing health issues for the last two years. Dr Duong was easily the most capable, meticulous and sympathetic doctor of all the specialists. Procedures were conducted swiftly and at ease, you know you are in the hand of a very capable surgeon.
About Dr. Trac Duong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1659566560
Education & Certifications
- Minn Ear Head Neck Clin Pa/Fairview Riverside Hosp
- UCLA Med Ctr David Geffen Sch Med
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Yale University
Dr. Duong speaks Vietnamese.
